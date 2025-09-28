Mass. State Lottery winner: $1M prize won on scratch ticket sold at convenience store

PEABODY, Mass. — The MAP Revocable Trust of Middleton has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘$4,000,000 Diamonds’ instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Michelle DiCenso, chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

DiCenso stated that the winner plans to use the funds for a family vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Richdale, located at 139 Lynnfield Street, Ste. 100 in Peabody.

As a result of selling the winning ticket, Richdale will receive a $10,000 bonus.

