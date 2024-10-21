Mass. State Lottery: List of 7-figure winning tickets sold in Bay State in October

BOSTON — Five lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts so far in October have hit for seven-figure prizes.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, each prize was won on different scratch tickets.

The seven-figure winners this month have been as follows:

Tue, Oct 15, 2024 -- $1.56 million -- $10 DECADE OF DOLLARS -- New Bedford, Cumberland #6785

Tue, Oct 8, 2024 -- $2.6 million -- 100X CASH -- Shrewsbury, Family Farms

Thu, Oct 3, 2024 -- $6.5 million -- $10,000,000 CASH KING -- Boston Jobi, Liquors Inc

Thu, Oct 3, 2024 -- $6.5 million -- $10,000,000 Cash Blast -- Shrewsbury, Star Liquor

Wed, Oct 2, 2024 -- $3.25 million -- $5,000,000 100X CASHWORD 2024 -- Peabody, From Brazil Restaurant

There were three seven-figure prizes won on lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts in September.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group