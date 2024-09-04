Mass. siblings win big lottery prizes in same drawing on tickets bought at different stores

BROCKTON, Mass. — A pair of siblings from Massachusetts recently won big prizes in the same lottery drawing on tickets they purchased at different stores.

William Fralick and Pamela McClure, both of Brockton, each won a $25,000 a year for life prize in the “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on their tickets matched those selected in the Aug. 25 drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Fralick and McClure told the Lottery that their winning numbers represent family birthdays. They both chose the cash option on their prizes, each receiving a one-time payment of $390,000.

McClure has no plans yet for her winnings, while Fralick said he plans on putting his into savings.

Fralick bought his winning ticket at Star Food Mart on Hovendon Avenue in Brockton, while McClure bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on North Quincy Street in Abington.

Each store receives a $5,000 bonus for the sale of these tickets.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

