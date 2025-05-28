Mass. residents among several drivers arrested and facing DUI charges in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts residents were among several drivers arrested over Memorial Day weekend who are now facing DUI charges in New Hampshire, state police said Wednesday.

Noelle E. Cote, 22, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested in Laconia on charges of DUI impairment, open container – alcohol, and open container – marijuana.

Barbara N. Tea, 38, of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, was arrested in Gilford on charges of DUI impairment and lane control.

The arrests happened during the first of a planned series of driving while intoxicated saturation patrols in Belknap County over the weekend, state police said.

The patrols aim to enhance public safety by detecting and apprehending impaired drivers, and target “reckless and impaired driving,” state police said.

On Sunday night through Monday morning, troopers stopped 102 vehicles, state police said. These stops resulted in 32 summonses for various violations and numerous arrests.

Other drivers arrested include:

Chanse Vodvarka, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested in Laconia on charges of driving after suspension – DUI and driving after suspension – ALS.

Joshua D. Johnston, 25, of Campton, was arrested in Laconia on charges of DUI impairment, DUI - .08 or greater, and yellow line violation.

Jonathan D. Converse, 51, of New Hampton, was arrested in Meredith on charges of alcohol interlock – motor vehicle not equipped and front lights – auto.

Jesus A. Marcano, 20, of Laconia, was arrested in Laconia on a charge of a false inspection sticker.

Tea, Cote and Johnston are scheduled to appear in Laconia District Court on June 5.

Marcano, Converse and Vodvarka are scheduled to appear in Laconia District Court on July 10.

In addition to the arrests mentioned above, four people were taken into protective custody.

“The DWI saturation patrols will continue throughout the summer, with a focus on targeting times when impaired driving is more prevalent, including holiday weekends and popular events,” state police said.

State police urged residents and visitors “to take personal responsibility when it comes to drinking and driving and reminded to plan ahead for a safe ride home if they choose to consume alcohol.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group