Mass. nurse diverted fentanyl from patient, NH US attorney says

A former Massachusetts nurse pled guilty in court Monday after diverting fentanyl from an ICU patient at a New Hampshire hospital.

Lisa Richardson, 48, of Northfield, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with consumer products said US Attorney Jane Young, District of New Hampshire.

Young says Richardson removed some fentanyl from an IV bag inserted in an ICU patient at Concord Hospital in 2022. Richardson allegedly replaced the fentanyl with saline.

The patient in question was not under Richardson’s care at the time, Young said.

The charging statute provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Food & Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group