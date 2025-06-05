Mass. man wins big Keno prize after matching 9 numbers on ticket bought at popular pub

EASTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man took home a big Keno prize after he matched all nine numbers on a ticket he purchased at a popular pub on Monday.

Wayne Jackman, of Sagamore Beach, won $120,000 while playing Keno at Tommy Doyle’s Pub & Grill in Easton, according to state lottery officials.

By choosing to add the bonus multiplier to his wager for an additional $1 per game, Jackman turned a $40,000 prize into $120,000 when the “3x bonus multiplier” was drawn for the game, officials said.

Jackman told the Lottery that he plans to share his winnings with his wife and children.

Tommy Doyle’s receives a $1,200 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

There was another $120,000 Keno prize won on a ticket sold at Old South Liquors in Nantucket on May 24.

