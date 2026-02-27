Mass. man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting federal witness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man has admitted to conspiring to murder a federal witness to prevent the witness from testifying in a criminal matter pending before the federal court in Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney said.

Kareem Pires, 27, of Wareham, pleaded guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to tamper with a witness or informant by killing or attempting to kill in a murder-for-hire plot, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement.

Pires will be sentenced on May 18. Calenda said the charges to which Pires pleaded guilty “carry significant potential penalties.”

According to court documents, Pires conspired to arrange for the killings of a federal witness connected to a pending federal criminal case.

Prosecutors said the agreement between Pires and a co-defendant to kill a witness in an official proceeding in the District of Massachusetts was formed while co-defendant Elijah Melton was awaiting trial at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility.

“Threats or acts of violence against witnesses, or anyone involved in the administration of justice strike at the very foundation of our legal system,” Calenda said. “This guilty plea reflects our commitment, along with law enforcement partners, to investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to intimidate or harm those who are witnesses in court proceedings.”

Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in a statement on Thursday that Pires “belongs behind bars.”

“Kareem Pires not only wanted the witness dead, but he was also willing to help kill other intended targets,” Docks said Thursday. “Given Mr. Pires’ lack of respect for human life, he belongs behind bars, and that’s exactly where today’s conviction will keep him.”

“We refuse to cede our cities to criminals who think solving a problem means pulling a trigger,” Docks said. “That’s why your FBI and our partners will continue to work together and bring all our resources to bear to disrupt deadly plots like this one in an effort to keep our communities safe.”

