Mass. man gets time in federal prison for drug trafficking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for drug trafficking in New Hampshire, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said.

Christopher Davis, 54, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment and 4 years of supervised release, Creegan said in a statement. U.S. District Judge Steven McAuliffe handed down his sentence.

Davis pleaded guilty in October to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, after selling the drug during a controlled purchase. Creegan said this was his third felony conviction for distributing controlled substances in the Lakes Region.

Davis “has persistently and brazenly distributed drugs throughout the Lakes Region across multiple decades,” Creegan said. “We will continue to pursue individuals and organizations who profit from the trafficking of methamphetamine and other dangerous substances in our state.”

Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division called Davis a “repeat offender, committed to selling methamphetamine and making money.”

“Today’s sentence shows how the FBI’s Major Offender Task Force is just as committed to getting illegal drugs and the career criminals who peddle them off the streets,” Docks said. “We’re working hard every day to make the Granite state safer by removing those who have no regard for the incredible damage they’re inflicting on people’s lives.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Major Offender Task Force led the investigation. Laconia Police, New Hampshire State Police, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force assisted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group