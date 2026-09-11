Mass. man dies after rock climbing accident in Connecticut, officials say

HARTFORD, CT — A Massachusetts man has died after a rock climbing accident in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection announced.

Authorities responded to the Appalachian Trail in the town of Kent Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a fall victim.

The victim, 30-year-old Collin Salmon of Great Barrington, was found and transported to New Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say that Salmon was rock climbing in the area of St. John’s Ledges before falling.

“DEEP extends its condolences to Collin’s family and friends,” the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection said.

The cause and manner of death are being reviewed by the state medical examiner, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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