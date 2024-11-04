Mass. man charged with DUI after striking a bear in Hollis, NH

HOLLIS, NH — A Massachusetts man has been charged with a DUI after striking and killing a bear in Hollis, NH.

On November 3 around 6:16 p.m., officers responded to Broad St. near Pine Hill Rd for a report of a motor vehicle accident in which a bear was struck.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the bear was deceased.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bear was identified as Timothy Harrigan, 30, of Leominster Mass. According to police Garrigan was showing signs of impairment.

Upon investigation, Harrigan was taken into custody and charged with DUI aggravated, DUI, and an open container violation. Harrigan has a BAC of .17, which is more than double the statutory limit of .08.

Harrigan was processed and released on PR bail.

Harrigan has arranged for a ride from the station. His ride, identified as Sarah Chicoine, 29, of Nashua, was found to be operating on a suspended license and suspended registrations.

She was charged with driving after revocation/suspension and suspension of vehicle registration. Both Harrigan and Chicione were suspended to Nashua District court at a later date.

