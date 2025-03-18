Mass. lottery winner: Woman wins $1M prize on scratch ticket purchased in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket she purchased in Fall River.

Maria Manchester chose the cash option on her “Emerald Mine 50X” $5 instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

She said she selected this ticket because of its green color and that it was a newer game.

The winning ticket was purchased at AMS Food Mart, 2307 South Main St. in Fall River. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group