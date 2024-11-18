Mass Lottery $1 million prize belongs to Lowell resident

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Congratulations to Elizabeth Correia of Lowell for winning the $1 million prize in Mass State Lottery “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket

Correria chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000. Correia bought her ticket from Santo Domingo Liquors in Lawrence.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Correia, when asked what she’ll do with her winnings, says she plans to invest it.

