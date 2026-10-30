Mass. high school defends random breathalyzer tests for students at fundraising event

A Massachusetts school is defending its decision to conduct breathalyzer tests on students attending a fundraising event.

Concord-Carlisle High School Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said students were randomly tested at the “Kick for Cancer” games against Lincoln-Sudbury.

Hunter shared the following statement with Boston 25:

“Student safety and well-being are our highest priorities. Consistent with our longstanding practice at prom, we used random breath testing at Kicks for Cancer as a preventative measure to deter underage drinking before the event. In advance, Concord-Carlisle High School communicated with families, students, staff, community members, and visiting schools that students may be randomly selected for testing upon entrance. No students tested positive, and they all enjoyed a meaningful community tradition that has raised millions for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital since 2007.”

The school said random testing is also done before prom.

Hunter said no students tested positive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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