Mass. health officials warn of possible measles exposures

Massachusetts health officials are warning Bay State residents after an out-of-state traveler may have exposed people to measles.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the visitor first arrived at Boston Logan Airport on American Airlines flight 2384 from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on December 11.

The visitor stayed at the DoubleTree hotel in Westboro and left Massachusetts on December 12 on JetBlue flight 117 destined for Las Vegas, Nevada.

Officials are working with the CDC and local partners to identify and notify those who may have been exposed to measles from this individual.

“Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased significantly in the United States because of the unfortunate decrease in vaccination rates. It is also a preventable disease,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “This current situation serves as an important reminder of the critical role vaccination plays in protecting our communities. While Massachusetts has not had a measles case this year, 2025 saw the highest number of nationwide cases in more than a decade – nearly 2,000 in 44 jurisdictions, and sadly, three deaths. Fifteen years ago, measles had been considered eliminated in the United States, but that tremendous progress is at risk. Vaccines are one of the most important public health interventions ever – they are safe, effective, and lifesaving.”

Those who may have been exposed and begin to develop measles symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department, DPH officials say.

Exposures to this individual may have occurred at the following locations and times:

Logan Airport Terminal B, Boston, MA, 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., Thursday 12/11

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough, Westborough, MA, between 3:30 p.m., Thursday 12/11 and 9 p.m., Friday 12/12

Logan Airport Terminal C, Boston, MA, 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Friday 12/12

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

