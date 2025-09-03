Mass. families navigate back to school amid fears of ICE, changes in school policy

BOSTON — School districts across Massachusetts are taking steps to shield students as deportations reach a new high of nearly 1,500 people per day nationwide.

Schools are no longer “sensitive locations” protected from immigration enforcement like they were under previous administrations.

The state education agency in Massachusetts issued guidance for school districts and has worked with the attorney general’s office to release information for superintendents about immigration enforcement.

Some of the largest school districts across the state are reaffirming that ICE is not allowed in school buildings without a warrant signed by a judge.

“It’s extremely concerning for us. It’s something that keeps us up at nighttime,” said Gladys Vega, President & CEO of La Colaborativa in Chelsea. “Schools see a decrease in attendance because parents are afraid to send their kids to school.”

Chelsea Superintendent Almi Abeyta told Boston 25 News that her district is following the guidance from the Massachusetts Attorney General.

In Worcester, principals and staff have been trained on protocols if ICE were to ever seek access to a school

Worcester Public Schools said it will not admit ICE agents into schools based on an administrative warrant, ICE detainer, or any other document related to civil immigration enforcement.

“Schools are places where children go to learn, play, and thrive. Worcester Public Schools will protect our children by following the law and our internal protocols should any future incidents take place. Students, families, and staff of all backgrounds are welcome in the Worcester Public Schools,” said Daniel O’Brien, Worcester Public Schools spokesperson.

Massachusetts Republican Senator Peter Durant, whose district includes Worcester, told Boston 25 News he acknowledges that it’s important for everyone to feel safe.

However, he believes Democrats and Republicans should be working together to cooperate with the federal government.

“When you’re committed to fighting any effort that the federal government wants to take to remove criminals from the street, then you end up in this weird spot where you’re protecting criminals,” said Sen. Durant.

The Senate Minority Leader said the common goal should be taking violent offenders off the street.

“When you’re trying to make sure you’re taking the right people off the street, those other people shouldn’t be afraid. They should be willing to work with our federal law enforcement,” added Sen. Durant. “Both sides need to get together so we can clean up the streets and get bad people, and certainly there’s plenty of bad people to go after.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Boston 25 News that federal agents use discretion and would need secondary supervisor approval before any action could be taken at a school or a church.

“We are protecting our schools, places of worship, and Americans who attend by preventing criminal aliens and gang members from exploiting these locations and taking safe haven there because these criminals knew law enforcement couldn’t go inside under the previous Administration,” said a statement from DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS’s directive gives our law enforcement the ability to do their jobs.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group