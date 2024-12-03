Mass. expects to get $144 million in federal fuel aid for heating assistance

The state of Massachusetts is expected to get $144 million dollars in federal heating assistance aid.

Eligible families, in Boston, Brookline, Newton, Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn can get up to $1,050 as part of the Home Energy Assistance Program, according to Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD.)

Benefits are awarded based on household size and income.

“ABCD is so grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for making this funding available for families and seniors who are in need of oil deliveries and other heating payments,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “Utility companies have confirmed significant rate increases for natural gas, and oil and propane are both high at $3.50 a gallon. Both are untenable for most consumers, and especially for residents who are already struggling to keep up with mortgages, rent, food and other essentials. Given heating prices, harsh New England winters, and the overall high cost of living in Massachusetts — the current funding is still insufficient. ABCD strongly urges Congress to further support this vital program and allocate significantly more funding. The stakes are higher than ever, and it is crucial that we act to ensure everyone has the support they need.”

All Massachusetts residents can apply online by visiting mass.gov/heap. More information, including a list of Boston-area neighborhood site locations and phone numbers, may be found by visiting: bostonabcd.org/HEAPFY25.

