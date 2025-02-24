Mass. driver faces murder charge for hitting pedestrian with SUV and brutal assault with brick

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in 2024 and then hitting the victim with a brick in the head more than 20 times remains held without bail.

Vasco Semedo, 46, of Brockton was arraigned Monday in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement. Semedo pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bail in connection with the death of pedestrian Stuart Smith, 50, in Brockton on April 6, 2024.

Vasco Semedo (Boston 25)

That morning, Brockton Police received several 911 calls for reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash involving a Toyota RAV4 at 65 North Main St.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the RAV4, later identified as Semedo, being detained by witnesses at the scene, Cruz said.

‘I don’t have any words’: Family of pedestrian killed after ‘heinous’ attack in Brockton speaks

Police found Smith unresponsive on the pavement in front of the RAV4.

Man charged with murder after striking, killing pedestrian with car in Brockton (Boston 25)

He was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital and subsequently flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cruz said.

Police arrested Semedo on scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and spoke to witnesses. Investigators found that Semedo, driving the RAV4, struck Smith with his vehicle, backed up and drove into the victim again before exiting the vehicle and repeatedly hitting Smith with a brick as he lay on the ground, Cruz said.

Semedo is due back in court on April 29 for a pretrial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group