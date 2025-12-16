Mass. DPU to review utility bill charges

Massachusetts is launching an investigation into home heating costs.

On Monday, the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) opened an investigation to review all delivery charges on electric and gas utility bills.

The DPU said it aims to determine if certain charges should be eliminated, consolidated, or redesigned, potentially impacting monthly utility bills for residents.

The state says the investigation follows follows a series of actions the DPU has taken to address energy affordability this year alone, such as reducing the budget of the current Mass Save 3 Year Plan, requiring immediate mitigation measures for last winter’s gas bills, strengthening cost controls in the Gas System Enhancement Plan programs, and establishing and implementing new electric rates to reduce winter costs for residents using heat pumps.

“I came to the DPU with the intent to better protect ratepayers and help manage energy costs,” DPU Commissioner Liz Anderson said in a statement. “As the commissioner leading this investigation, I look forward to tackling these critical issues head-on and working to make a difference for ratepayers across Massachusetts.”

An Eversource spokesperson provided the following statement to Boston 25 News:

We are laser-focused on affordability for our customers as we work every day to ensure we safely and reliably deliver the essential electric, heat and energy services our customers need. We are also committed to transparency and helping our customers better understand everything that goes into their utility bills, and last month launched a redesign of natural gas bills based on the direct customer feedback we received. We look forward to working with our regulators and other stakeholders through these important dockets to help ensure that customers have full transparency into everything that goes into their utility service and can better understand the components of their bill that drive costs, the role that usage plays, and the valuable programs like energy efficiency that can empower customers to take control of their energy use and save on their bills. — Eversource spokesperson

National Grid did not respond to Boston 25 News’ request for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group