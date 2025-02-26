Mass. DCR looking for lifeguards, swim instructors for summer

Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is hiring certified lifeguards and swim instructors for the summer 2025 season.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and must be certified in lifeguarding, first aid, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

DCR lifeguards are trained to help prevent injuries and to respond in emergencies. As part of a team, lifeguards must work together to manage crisis situations calmly and efficiently.

Looking for a cool summer job? We got ‘em! DCR is hiring lifeguards all across the Commonwealth! Check the link for details! https://t.co/LgiiPymmLw pic.twitter.com/ktqOrOuTJJ — MassDCR (@MassDCR) February 26, 2025

Lifeguards will be paid $22-$27 with bonuses available throughout the summer.

For more information and to apply, visit the link here.

