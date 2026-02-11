Mass. contractor pleads guilty to multi-year income tax fraud scheme, feds say

BOSTON — The owner of a construction company doing business in western Massachusetts has pleaded guilty in federal court to a multi-year income tax fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney said.

Dennis Condron, 76, of Cheshire, pleaded guilty to four counts of tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for May 19.

According to the charging document, over three years, in addition to depositing customer payments to his company, D Condron Construction, Condron hid over half a million dollars in customer checks by cashing them and diverting them to his personal accounts. The company operated out of Berkshire County.

When Condron had his taxes prepared, he did not tell his preparer about the checks he was cashing and diverting customer checks, prosecutors said. This resulted in his tax returns underreporting the gross receipts of the business by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As a result, Condron kept hundreds of thousands of dollars that he should have paid in federal and state income taxes, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

