Late-winter scorcher: Mass. cities break temperature records on Tuesday. How warm did it get?

BOSTON — At least two Massachusetts cities set new daily temperature records on Tuesday, quickly making the blizzard of 2026 a distant memory.

Both Boston and Worcester have broken their daily high temperatures for the date at 73 and 70 degrees, respectively, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist David Bagley.

Both Boston and Worcester have broken their daily high temperatures for the date! Still a few more hours left to the day, so these highs aren't final yet! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/US8Hvlazlo — David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) March 10, 2026

Boston’s former record was 71, dating back to 1878. Worcester’s former daily high was 67, dating back to 2020

“Still a couple more hours left to the day, so these numbers aren’t final yet!” Bagley wrote in a post on X.

The bad news? The warm won’t stick around. The good news? The first day of spring is Friday, March 20.

