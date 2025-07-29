Market Basket suspends 48 employees at Massachusetts store after DHS audit

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Market Basket has reportedly suspended dozens of employees at one of its Massachusetts stores following a Department of Homeland Security audit.

Forty-eight workers at the Tewksbury-based grocery chain’s New Bedford location were suspended last week, The Boston Globe reported.

Adrian Ventura, executive director of the New Bedford-based nonprofit Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores, told the newspaper that suspensions are linked to recent operations by federal immigration officials.

A Market Basket spokesperson also confirmed to The Globe that the DHS investigation dated back to 2023.

The DHS ordered an I-9 audit of the store in 2023, but it was delayed by the US Department of Labor, according to the report.

Market Basket told The Globe that the recent DHS investigation of paperwork for some employees revealed “several had not been properly updated.”

The grocery chain says it looks forward to welcoming the suspended employees back to work once their paperwork is up to date.

ICE and the DHS have not commented on the matter.

