Market Basket in Gloucester reopens following Friday night fire

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a fire at the Market Basket in Gloucester.

Around 8:23 p.m., first responders received a call about a fire at Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two separate fires: one in the stockroom and another inside the cardboard compactor. The fires were knocked down by 9 p.m.

According to Gloucester Fire, the store reopened on Saturday morning after passing multiple Health Department and Building Department inspections. The store was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected overnight, and any impacted food and packaging has been discarded.

“I am grateful to our capable Fire Department and mutual aid partners for their efficient work last night to bring down this fire. Ensuring our residents have access to safe and quality food remains a top priority, especially given the recent news in our community. I am relieved that the store has quickly met the Health Department’s requirements and is back open,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “I have full confidence in our public safety officials, and I’m grateful that no one was hurt during the incident.”

The fire remains under investigation by Gloucester Fire, Police, State Police, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

