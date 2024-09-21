Marion Police arrest hit-and-run driver

MARION - Friday morning, September 20th, at approximately 11:09 A.M., Marion Police Department announce the arrest of a woman who, while driving under the influence, crashed and fled the scene of said crash.

Marion Police Sergeant Larry Savery was going through his patrol of Front St. near Ryder Ln., when he had noticed a vehicle in the roadway, a damaged street sign, and what was thought to be pieces of a headlight.

Savery approached the driver of the vehicle, in which the driver told Savery that a red Ford sedan had crossed over the yellow median and struck the car. Later, it was learned that the red Ford had struck another unoccupied vehicle. While talking to the owner of the second vehicle, Savery saw the red sedan exit a parking lot.

Savery pursued the driver in his cruiser and activated his emergency lights and sirens. The driver had traveled over a mile before finally stopping. Savery then arrested and identified the driver as 45-year old Allyson Lagasse of Rochester.

Lagasse was charged with,

Operating Under the Influence

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Leaving the Scene of Property Damage (Two Counts)

Failure to Stop for Police

Disturbing the Peace

Destruction of Property

Additionally, Lagasse also received a citation for not having her license with her.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group