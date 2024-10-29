Local

Many Mass. voters have already cast ballots as important deadline to return mail-in votes arrives

By Boston25News.com Staff
BOSTON — Many registered voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots ahead of an important deadline to return mail-in ballots.

The United States Postal Service is reminding voters that they need to place their ballots in the mail by Tuesday to ensure their mail-in votes arrive on time and are counted in the Nov. 5 election.

The USPS vowed to continue to deploy “extraordinary measures” to accelerate the delivery of mail-in ballots.

Election officials say more than 43 million Americans have already voted through mail-in ballots or early voting.

In Massachusetts, 23% of voters have already cast ballots. The state sent out 1.4 million mail-in ballots this year, with about 62% of those already returned.

Massachusetts voters broke a record for mail-in votes in 2020, making up about 43% of all votes, in part due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

