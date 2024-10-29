Many Mass. voters have already cast ballots as important deadline to return mail-in votes arrives

BOSTON — Many registered voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots ahead of an important deadline to return mail-in ballots.

The United States Postal Service is reminding voters that they need to place their ballots in the mail by Tuesday to ensure their mail-in votes arrive on time and are counted in the Nov. 5 election.

The USPS vowed to continue to deploy “extraordinary measures” to accelerate the delivery of mail-in ballots.

Election officials say more than 43 million Americans have already voted through mail-in ballots or early voting.

In Massachusetts, 23% of voters have already cast ballots. The state sent out 1.4 million mail-in ballots this year, with about 62% of those already returned.

Massachusetts voters broke a record for mail-in votes in 2020, making up about 43% of all votes, in part due to the pandemic.

Voting by Mail? Election Day is Tues, Nov. 5, and the United States Postal Service recommends that voters who choose to vote by mail, do so soon. Learn more: https://t.co/0fowZvD2N0 pic.twitter.com/kGKR3yRdzs — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) October 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

