Mansfield fire engine struck by hit-and-run tractor trailer driver

NORTON, Mass. — A Mansfield fire engine sustained serious damage following a tractor trailer striking it on 495 Southbound, early this morning. The tractor trailer did not stay on the scene.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Exit 27 in Norton, according to officials.

No one was in the truck at the time of the crash, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

The tractor trailer continued on after striking the fire engine, according to officials. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Massachusetts State Police.

The tractor trailer is described as having a white trailer and should have significant damage to the front driver’s side of the tractor portion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

