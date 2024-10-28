Manchester, NH police chief retiring after 27 years as a law enforcement officer

MANCHESTER, NH — The police chief of Manchester, New Hampshire, announced Monday that he is retiring after 27 years as a law enforcement officer.

In a letter sent to Mayor Jay Ruais on Monday, Chief Allen Aldenberg submitted his formal resignation, effective Nov. 29.

“Serving as a police officer for the City of Manchester has been an absolute privilege,” Aldenberg wrote in the letter. “Over the years, I have had the honor to work beside the committed and professional men and women of New Hampshire law enforcement. During the course of my career, I have experienced many challenges and difficult times. However, there have been many great moments along the way and I have been extremely fortunate throughout my career.”

Aldenberg started his career in 1998 and started working for the Manchester Police Department in 2003.

“I want to express gratitude to former Mayor Joyce Craig and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the time who gave me the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police. They all placed an enormous amount of trust in me to lead the Manchester Police Department, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” Aldenberg wrote in the letter.

Aldenberg worked for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts and the Goffstown Police Department prior to joining the Manchester force.

Aldenberg was most notably a part of the investigation into the death of Harmony Montgomery, whose remains haven’t been found.

It is not known who will take Aldenberg’s place come Nov. 29.

The full letter can be found here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group