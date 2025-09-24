Manchester, NH PD identify individuals in connection with assault and robbery

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police have identified two individuals involved in an assault and robbery.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at SOHO Bistro & Lounge on August 9, 2025.

Police say a woman approached an officer to report that she had been assaulted and her purse stolen.

Surveillance footage captured a man and a woman outside the establishment; they were also seen at Quality Fuel and Mart.

Police confirm that they have identified the individuals, but did not provide their names.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group