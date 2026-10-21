MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Animal Control is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a ball python found outside a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to animal control, the snake was found extremely cold and suffering from multiple injuries, including tail and scale damage, as well as eye-shedding issues.

0 of 5 Manchester, NH Animal Control seeking info regarding owner of a ball python found (MANCHESTER NH POLICE) Manchester, NH Animal Control seeking info regarding owner of a ball python found (MANCHESTER NH POLICE) Manchester, NH Animal Control seeking info regarding owner of a ball python found (MANCHESTER NH POLICE) Manchester, NH Animal Control seeking info regarding owner of a ball python found (MANCHESTER NH POLICE) Manchester, NH Animal Control seeking info regarding owner of a ball python found (MANCHESTER NH POLICE)

Ball pythons are natives of Central and West Africa. They typically live an average of 20-30 years, weighing an average of 3-5 pounds and measuring typically around 3-4 feet long. They are considered to be good pets.

Animal control went on to add that the snake, despite its condition, is very sweet.

As of now, no owner has come forward to claim ownership of the snake, and animal control asks that anyone with any information regarding its ownership contact their office at 603-792-5461.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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