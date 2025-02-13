Manchester man accused of placing hidden camera in woman’s bedroom

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester man is accused is charged with violating privacy laws after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman’s bedroom.

Shaun Michael Gearty, 45, allegedly placed a camera in a woman’s bedroom last July, according to Manchester police.

“Police determined that Gearty had installed the camera in the woman’s bedroom without her permission,” Manchester police shared.

Gearty was arrested on January 27, 2025 and released on personal recognizance bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

