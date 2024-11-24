Man, young child injured in pedestrian crash in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — A man and a young child were injured after a pedestrian crash in Nashua on Saturday evening.

According to Nashua Fire Rescue, around 5 p.m. officers were called to 138 Spit Brook Road for a motor vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, crews found a man lying in the road and called a trauma team activation at Southern NH Medical Center.

Crews also attended to a young child who was also involved in the crash and asked for a second ambulance, police said.

American Medical Response transported both patients to Southern NH Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by Nashua Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group