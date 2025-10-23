Man who was shot in Jamaica Plain has died, police say

BOSTON — A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday has died, police say.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 15 St. Rose Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made, as Boston police and homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

