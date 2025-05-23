Man who killed Boston cab driver gets life in prison as family remembers victim as ‘loving dad’

BOSTON — A Pawtucket man who murdered a Boston cab driver in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge’s ruling on Friday.

40-year-old Phillip Foy was convicted by a jury on Monday of first degree murder for the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Luckinson Oruma on June 4, 2019, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

On that day, Oruma was working as a taxicab driver, parking his cab in front of the Colonnade hotel on Huntington Avenue.

Foy entered his cab and asked for a ride to Mansfield, which Oruma declined.

Foy then got out of the cab, opened the driver’s side door and began attacking Oruma.

During the attack, Foy pulled out a gun and shot Oruma, then fired another shot while standing directly over him.

Foy then stole Oruma’s taxicab, discarded his gun, and sat in front of a nearby Starbucks.

Police apprehended Foy after a brief standoff.

Judge Anthony Campo imposed the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Foy.

In court, Oruma’s son described his father as a “hardworking, devoted, loving dad.”

Oruma’s family said he put five kids through college all while driving a can and that “he was doing what he always did, working hard to provide,” on the day he died.

“The shooting death of Luckinson Oruma was shattering not just for his family and friends, but for anyone who goes to work each day expecting, as they should, to be in a safe environment," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "I’m very grateful that the jury held him accountable for his devastating actions."

