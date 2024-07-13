Man who allegedly struck bicyclist in deadly Manchester, NH crash turns himself into police

MANCHESTER, NH — The man allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH earlier this month turned himself in to authorities Friday, police said.

Stanley Richardson, 59, of Candia, NH is facing charges of felony conduct after an accident causing injury or death after turning himself over to authorities.

Manchester authorities said on July 3 around 3:45 p.m., a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue with veterans plates, collided with a 71-year-old bicyclist on Central and Union Street before driving off.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries from his serious head injury.

Earlier this week, Manchester police said they had located the suspect’s vehicle but had not filed charges.

Richardson was held on preventative detention pending a court hearing, Manchester police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

