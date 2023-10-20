Man wanted for murder of child in Brazil arrested in Plymouth, ICE says

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a child in Brazil was arrested in Plymouth earlier this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday.

Antonio Dos Santos, a 52-year-old unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, was nabbed Wednesday by Enforcement and Removal Operations officials on federal immigration violations near his home, an ICE spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, ERO Boston learned that Dos Santos was wanted in Brazil for aggravated homicide of a child under the age of 14.

“Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that protects the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our immigration laws,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Entering the United States without authorization is a violation of federal law, and those who do so may be subject to administrative arrest, and in some cases, criminal prosecution.”

Dos Santos unlawfully entered the United States near San Luis, Arizona, and was apprehended and processed by the United States Border Patrol. In June 2021, he was released on his own recognizance, the same month that the town of Mogi Das Cruzes in Sao Paulo, Brazil, sought custody of him.

In August 2022, Dos Santos failed to report to federal immigration authorities as required, and after becoming aware of the potential presence of Dos Santos within the Plymouth area, ERO Boston sought to confirm his presence in the region.

Dos Santos was apprehended without incident and will remain in custody as he awaits extradition to Brazil.

Editor’s note: Dos Santos’ face was blurred out in an image provided by ICE.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group