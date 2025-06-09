Local

Man wanted in connection with shooting outside of Brockton restaurant turns himself in

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside of Brockton restaurant has turned himself in.

23-year-old Jake Malafronte is facing several weapons charges after he allegedly shot a 33-year-old man outside of Wingstop on Torrey Street around 5:20 p.m.

Police say Malafronte turned himself in.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

