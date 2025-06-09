Man wanted in connection with shooting outside of Brockton restaurant turns himself in

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside of Brockton restaurant has turned himself in.
23-year-old Jake Malafronte is facing several weapons charges after he allegedly shot a 33-year-old man outside of Wingstop on Torrey Street around 5:20 p.m.
Police say Malafronte turned himself in.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
