Man wanted on assault, several firearm charges in connection with August 2023 parade shooting

BOSTON — A man is wanted on assault and several firearm charges in connection with the August 2023 J’ouvert Parade shooting.

According to police Gerald Vick, 31 of Dorchester a straight warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm, and firearm use in the commission of a felony in connection with to the shooting at the J’Ouvert Parade in Boston August 26, 2023.

According to police, a call for reports of shots fired came in around 7:43 a.m. at Blue Hill Ave. and Talbot Ave.

Six adult males and two adult females were shot, according to Boston Police. Five of the men and one of the women were taken to nearby hospitals. Two victims suffered graze wounds and declined treatment. All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Vick is one of four people arrested and a number of firearms were recovered.

Vick is described as a black male, about 5′06″, approximately 155 lbs., dark complexion, with multiple tattoos. He is believed to have ties to Taunton, Massachusetts.

Vick also has an additional default warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for firearm-related offenses.

Anyone that comes in contact with Vick should call 911 immediately, anyone with information is also strongly urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

