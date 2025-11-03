Man, two dogs dead after house fire in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. — A man and two dogs are dead after a late-night house fire in Halifax.

According to the Massachusetts Fire Marshall’s office, crews were called to a home at 138 Holmes Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the single-family home with one man inside.

Crews removed the sole occupant, a man, from the home, who was unresponsive, and began lifesaving efforts before a Plympton ambulance transported him to an area hospital.

The man passed away later Monday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

“On behalf of the Halifax Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Witham. “I also want to remind all our residents that working smoke alarms are vital home safety tools. Please take a few minutes today to be sure you have them on every level of your home.”

Firefighters were able to knock it down in about half an hour. Two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

Hanson, Pembroke, Duxbury, Kingston, Plympton, and Bridgewater fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters found no smoke alarms at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

