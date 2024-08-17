Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston police around 2 a.m. officers responded to the area of Geneva Avenue and Dakota Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

