Man suspected of robbing Braintree bank at gunpoint in custody, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The man suspected of robbing a bank in Braintree at gunpoint Friday has been taken into custody, according to police.

The suspect allegedly entered the Eastern Bank on Granite Street around 10:43 a.m. and robbed the business while wielding a gun.

Witnesses told responding officers that a man matching the description of the suspect had run out from the building and entered the woodline across Granite Street.

Braintree High School was placed on a “lock-out” condition out of an abundance of caution while police searched with K9 and air resources for the suspect.

The suspect was arrested after he exited the woods on West Street around 11:00 a.m.

The man, whose name has not been released, is likely to face charges, Braintree police say.

Police shared photos of the suspect on social media that appear to show the man in gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt wielding a pistol at a register and making off with the money inside a child’s backpack.

A slew of police cars could be seen surrounding the Eastern Bank shortly before noon.

“We would like to thank the neighborhood and witnesses not only for their understanding but their diligence in helping the police in the investigation. As always, we appreciate the assistance of our community members,” Braintree police stated.

PRESS RELEASE: October 25, 2024- Braintree Police respond to Armed Robbery of Eastern Bank pic.twitter.com/MtUK186MND — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) October 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

