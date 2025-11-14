Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in Lynn.

According to Lynn police, around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Chatham Street and Oakwood Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who had been shot twice in the upper torso.

Police say that at this time, his injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening.”

Additionally, officers say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

