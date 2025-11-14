Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in Lynn.
According to Lynn police, around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Chatham Street and Oakwood Avenue to reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who had been shot twice in the upper torso.
Police say that at this time, his injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening.”
Additionally, officers say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group