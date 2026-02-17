Man stabbed, another facing assault charges in connection with stabbing in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man is hurt, and another is facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Braintree on Monday night.

According to policer around 11:23 pm. officers responded to a call for a stabbing at 205 Wood Road, where Wollaston Alloys is located.

The caller stated that his co-worker was stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers saw a large group of people standing in the parking lot.

When the officers exited their vehicles, the victim, later identified as Jorge Monteiro of Taunton, ran toward the officers.

The victim’s head, face, and hands were covered in blood, and he had a blood-stained sweatshirt wrapped around his head.

When the officers asked the crowd where the suspect was, they pointed to a male party, later identified as Jose Martins of Brockton, who was leaning up against a vehicle.

Martins was arrested, and shortly after, another member of the crowd came forward holding the knife allegedly used by Martins, and it was seized as evidence.

The responding officers rendered aid on scene to Monteiro, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Martins is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, a knife, and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group