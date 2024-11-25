Man seriously injured after overnight shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Taunton.

According to police, on Monday around 2:30 a.m. Taunton Police responded to Morton Hospital, on Washington St., for a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment.

At the hospital, officers found a 38-year-old Taunton man who was being treated for multiple serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was stabilized and transferred to another local hospital for further treatment.

The shooting incident is believed to have occurred in the area of 31 Winthrop St.

The incident remains under investigation and additional information is not available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Taunton Police Detectives at 508-821-1475.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group