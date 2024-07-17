Man seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Worcester

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after they were hit by a pickup truck in Worcester.

Worcester Police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around Park Avenue and Pleasant Street at 5:44 PM.

Arriving officers discovered a fifty-four-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

The operator of the Dodge Ram that stuck the man stayed at the scene, Worcester police say.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group