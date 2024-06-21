Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 82-year-old Groveland man

GROVELAND, Mass. — A man from Haverhill will spend the rest of his life behind bars, with no chance of parole, for the murder of an 82-year old man from Groveland.

Patsy “Pat” Schena, was killed inside his home on Governor’s Road in Groveland on June 21, 2019.

Prosecutor says his killer, Leedell Graham, entered Schena’s home with the intent to burglarize it and then bludgeoned Schena with a lamp and stabbed him with a knife when Schena returned home.

Schena was well-known in Grovelenand. He was the former building inspector in town.

“He was a gentleman, and well liked by everyone. I knew him. It’s cut to the core to our community,” Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillian said following the murder.

