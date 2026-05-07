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Man killed in shooting in New Bedford

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man killed after shooting in New Bedford Man killed after shooting in New Bedford
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man is dead after a shooting in New Bedford.

According to the Essex County DA, around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to shots fired in the area of Acushnet Avenue and Russell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim a short distance away on Russell Street, in his vehicle, a 2022 gray Honda Accord, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Steven Coan of New Bedford, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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