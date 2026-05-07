Man killed in shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man is dead after a shooting in New Bedford.

According to the Essex County DA, around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to shots fired in the area of Acushnet Avenue and Russell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim a short distance away on Russell Street, in his vehicle, a 2022 gray Honda Accord, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Steven Coan of New Bedford, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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