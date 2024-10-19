Man killed in fire at Peabody mobile home park, officials say

PEABODY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a fire at a mobile home park in Peabody early Saturday morning.

Peabody firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at the Peabody Mobile Home Park on Newbury Street around 5:30 a.m. found a trailer fully engulfed in flames, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said.

A 72-year-old man who was found in the trailer after the fire was knocked down was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name hasn’t been released. A second person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Scene of fatal mobile home fire in Peabody

Video from the scene showed flames burning inside the trailer and thick smoke billowing into the sky as crews worked to knock the fire down.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Peabody police and fire officials, state police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

