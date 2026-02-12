Man killed in crash on I-95 in Portland, Maine, state police say

PORTLAND, Maine — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Portland early Thursday morning, state police said.

Daniel St. Peter of Windham was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a statement.

At approximately 1:46 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of Interstate 95 at mile marker 53 in Portland.

The crash involved a single vehicle and a single occupant, later identified as St. Peter, the driver.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle, a blue Honda Accord, left the roadway and rolled, state police said.

The northbound off-ramp was closed for approximately 90 minutes while emergency personnel responded and investigators processed the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

