Man killed after being pinned under fallen tree in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man is dead after a tree fell on him while he was operating a piece of construction equipment in Rockland on Saturday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Raffaele Bruzzese, 62, was using a skid steer in the area of 128 Central Street around 1:14 p.m. Saturday when a tree fell on him and pinned him, a DA spokesperson detailed.

Rockland police officers and firefighters responded and Bruzzese was rushed to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected, according to the DA’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

