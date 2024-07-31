Man hospitalized, garage destroyed after explosions at North Shore home, fire chief says

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — One person was rushed to the hospital after burning containers inside the garage of a North Shore home caused explosions on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a structure fire at 20 Marina Drive in Gloucester shortly before 10:45 a.m. found a two-story, single-family home with an attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, escaped the flames on their own and was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

“We’re hoping his injuries are minor and that he is released soon,” Smith said.

Several flammable containers and an oxygen tank burned inside the garage, causing what appeared to be small explosions as the gases in the containers vented and fueled the fire, Smith said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Gloucester garage

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, which is now likely a total loss. The rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

Smith noted that it appears welding may have been involved in sparking the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group